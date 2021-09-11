Roborock’s S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop cleans your home this fall at low of $360, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeRoborock
From $195 $360

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offering a selection of its robot vacuums from $195 shipped. Our favorite is the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped. Regularly $520, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Roborock S6 Pure delivers LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route. You’ll also find smartphone control, no-go zones, and Siri/Alexa support for a high-end cleaning experience. With 2000Pa suction, this vacuum can handle all floor types, while the 180ml water tank lets it mop up to 1,610-square foot homes in a single go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $140 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the vacuuming job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Don’t forget that Roborock’s new auto-empty smart S7+ vacuum and mop is now on sale for an all-time low at $190 off. While originally an on-page coupon was required for this discount, you can now enjoy the savings without any code or coupon required.

More on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop:

  • Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.
  • Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.
  • Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Roborock

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Targus’ streamlined Urban Essential Backpack plun...
A BlackWash finish headlines Kershaw’s Gravel Poc...
This highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must fo...
Save on BIC pens, pencils, and more in Amazon’s G...
Snag four airtight 1.4-gallon food storage containers a...
Try your hand at woodcarving with this 13-piece knife s...
It’s hard to beat this 49.2-foot LED strip light ...
Take a stab at new flavors with this highly-rated kitch...
Show More Comments

Related

$225 off

Roborock’s robo vacs and mops up to $225 off for today only, with deals from $310

$310+ Learn More
Save 50%

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 robot vacuum and mop plummets to new low of $101 (Reg. $200)

$101 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Charger hits $30, M1 iPad Pros from $749, M1 MacBook Air $149 off, more

Learn More
36% off

Targus’ streamlined Urban Essential Backpack plunges to $19.50 Prime shipped (36% off)

$19.50 Learn More
25% off

A BlackWash finish headlines Kershaw’s Gravel Pocket Knife at $22.50 (Reg. $30, Amazon low)

$22.50 Learn More
20% off

This highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must for indoor or outdoor cooking at $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
From $1.50

Save on BIC pens, pencils, and more in Amazon’s Gold Box with prices from $1.50

$11 Learn More
Amazon low

Snag four airtight 1.4-gallon food storage containers at just $5.50 each (Amazon low)

$22 Learn More