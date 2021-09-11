Roborock’s S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop cleans your home this fall at low of $360, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offering a selection of its robot vacuums from $195 shipped. Our favorite is the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped. Regularly $520, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Roborock S6 Pure delivers LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route. You’ll also find smartphone control, no-go zones, and Siri/Alexa support for a high-end cleaning experience. With 2000Pa suction, this vacuum can handle all floor types, while the 180ml water tank lets it mop up to 1,610-square foot homes in a single go. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $140 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the vacuuming job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Don’t forget that Roborock’s new auto-empty smart S7+ vacuum and mop is now on sale for an all-time low at $190 off. While originally an on-page coupon was required for this discount, you can now enjoy the savings without any code or coupon required.

More on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

