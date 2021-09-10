Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shipped (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa for $205.52 shipped. That’s roughly $95 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $58. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This offering is touted as blending well in rooms with a “modern, traditional, or contemporary” style. It’s upheld by a heavy-duty wood frame and legs which will offer plenty of support for most. As mentioned earlier, the style is not over the top, which makes it an easy option to pair with just about any setup. Assembly is simple, with owners just needing to “simply click it together.” Measurement for this unit will span 80.3 by 32 by 32.7 inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Create an even sleeker-looking setup when use today’s savings to affix your TV directly onto the wall with Hangman’s No-Stud Mount at under $27. Truth be told, this is an offering that I personally use at home. I’m happy to report that installation was a breeze and that it has held up with no sign of wear and tear to report after over a year of usage.

Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa features:

Durable upholstery; Construction: Wood frame and wood legs

Stylish and comfortable

Minimal assembly required, Color: Black

Dimensions: 80.3” L x 32.0” W x 32.7” H

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

