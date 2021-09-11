It’s hard to beat this 49.2-foot LED strip light kit at under $8.50 (40% off, Amazon low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot LED Strip Lights for $8.37 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves 40% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to overhaul the look of one or several different rooms, this kit should do the trick. It affordably delivers three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and change lighting while keeping up with the beat. Rated 4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s quite difficult to beat the deal above. This is quickly exemplified when perusing Amazon’s list of best-sellers. When it comes to price, this 16.4-foot Govee LED Strip Light is about as close as you can get at $11 Prime shipped. It’s only a third of the length, but does boast a waterproof design, unlike the lead deal.

If you’d like a light strip that is compatible with HomeKit, check out yesterday’s Eve gear roundup from $40. And if you’d like something more unique, this cloud-shaped neon blue LED is just $7 Prime shipped. Other notable discounts worth peeking at include Coleman’s 625-lumen LED flashlight for $20.50, this versatile sofa at $205.50 shipped, and even this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser for $50.

8 COLORS & 8 MODES: Why keep your Christmas lights the same color when you have plenty of options? Jump between 8 different light colors and 4 auto modes (JUMP3 JUMP7 FADE3 FADE7) thanks to the 450 premium 5050 SMD LEDs. Listening to your favorite song? There are 4 music modes to choose from and a setting for every occasion with these exciting LEDs!

MUSIC SENSING MODE: Bring the feeling of being at a live show right into your living room! Equipped to sense the beat of the music, these lights will pulse in time to your playlist, creating a fun ambiance for everyone.

REMOTE CONTROL & MANUAL CONTROL: The OxyLED Strip Light allows for manual control and remote control, making it convenient to dim the light and set a favorite color by the remote controller without leaving your bed before sleeping. Just enjoy the peace and then fall asleep slowly after a busy day.

