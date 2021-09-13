At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s official Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (Save 69%)

Amazon now offers the Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter for $8.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at 69% in savings with today’s offer dropping to the best price yet that’ $10 under our previous mention. Whether your photography kit is centered around a DSLR or action cam and your iPhone, bringing this Lightning connector into the mix is a great way to easily download footage and photos to your handset. On one end is the Lightning connector, and on the other is a USB-A port for plugging in flash drives, adapters for SD cards, or even cameras directly. Not to mention, a whole host of other USB devices like wired keyboards and mice, electronic pianos, and other gear. Head below for more.

Honestly, at just under $9, you really won’t get anywhere close the lead deal even with third-party offerings. It’s really hard to recommend anything other than Apple’s official offering if you could use a way to retrieve photos off a DSLR or action camera.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find plenty of other must-have accessories for your iPhone and more. For starters, AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount for one of the firs times since launching this spring at $24 each when you buy four. That’s alongside a series of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14.

Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter features:

With the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, it’s easy to download photos and videos from your digital camera to your iPad or iPhone with Lightning support so you can view them on the gorgeous Retina display and share them with family and friends. After you connect the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, your iPad or iPhone automatically opens the Photos app, which lets you choose which photos and videos to import, then organizes them into albums. When you sync iPad or iPhone to your PC or Mac, the photos and videos on your iPad or iPhone are added to your computer’s photo library.

