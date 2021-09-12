Amazon clears out all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases at new all-time lows from $14

With a new iPhone slated to be announced in just a few days time, Amazon is now giving previous-generation handset owners another chance to score some of Apple’s official cases at a discount. You can now save on a collection of iPhone 11 covers at new all-time lows starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Our top pick amongst all of the price cuts is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio for $29.95in four colors. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro for the same price. In either case, that’s down from the usual $129 price tag in order to mark new all-time lows at $820under our previous mention and a total of 76% in savings. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Comprised of premium European leather, Apple’s Folio case wraps your handset a more elegant design than you’ll find with many of the other offerings on the market. It fits snuggly around your iPhone and pairs the leather build with machined aluminum buttons to complement the design. There’s also two card slots, so you can store your ID, credit cards and more. Plus, the case will wake up your iPhone when opening the folio.

Official iPhone case deals today:

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone. Open it and your iPhone 11 Pro Max wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep. Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection, and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

