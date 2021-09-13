iOttie Easy One Touch 5 dashboard car mount for iPhone and Android now at $21 (Reg. $25)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
Reg. $25 $21

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $21.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re looking at the third-best price to date with nearly $4 in savings attached. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and other handsets in-between. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s deal deal is actually more affordable than the previous-generation One Touch 4 mount. Though if you don’t mind mixing up the dashboard suction cup mount for an air vent design, that version of iOttie’s mount is down to $18 at Amazon. Delivering some added savings this one trades out the refreshed One Touch grip mechanism for one that won’t quite hold your handset as reliably as the newer model.

But for those rocking one of Apple’s iPhone 12 or who plan to grab the iPhone 13 later this month, we’re tracking some exclusive discounts on Anker’s MagSafe chargers and car mounts. With a handful of offerings at some of the best prices to date, you’ll want to check out all of the markdowns right here.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s officia...
ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need a ...
An integrated USB-C cable headlines UGREEN’s 2.5-...
Microsoft’s Arc Mouse is made for OTG working at ...
Gosund’s 9-in-1 smart surge protector power strip...
Affordably upgrade to this pull-down kitchen faucet at ...
Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors mar...
Create a more standing-friendly desk with this dual mon...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Spigen’s MagFit Car Mount delivers MagSafe charging on-the-road at $12 (Save 30%)

$12 Learn More
25%+ off

Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more 25%+ off with our exclusive codes

From $15 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger $21 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
25% off

Score a 6-pack of adidas face masks in multiple colors for $30 shipped (25% off)

$30 Learn More

LG’s new UltraGear Gaming Speaker delivers customized audio for your favorite genres

Reg. $29

At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s official Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (Save 69%)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $220

ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need a power outlet at $150 shipped (Reg. $220)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cytus II, DEEMO -Reborn-, Weather App Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More