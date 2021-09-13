iOttie Easy One Touch 5 dashboard car mount for iPhone and Android now at $21 (Reg. $25)

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $21.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re looking at the third-best price to date with nearly $4 in savings attached. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and other handsets in-between. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s deal deal is actually more affordable than the previous-generation One Touch 4 mount. Though if you don’t mind mixing up the dashboard suction cup mount for an air vent design, that version of iOttie’s mount is down to $18 at Amazon. Delivering some added savings this one trades out the refreshed One Touch grip mechanism for one that won’t quite hold your handset as reliably as the newer model.

But for those rocking one of Apple’s iPhone 12 or who plan to grab the iPhone 13 later this month, we’re tracking some exclusive discounts on Anker’s MagSafe chargers and car mounts. With a handful of offerings at some of the best prices to date, you’ll want to check out all of the markdowns right here.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

