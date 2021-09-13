Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more 25%+ off with our exclusive codes

It’s Apple event week and to celebrate, the folks at Anker are partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts on its lineup of PowerWave MagSafe chargers. Via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. For each of the different accessories, you’ll have to apply item-specific codes which you’ll find below. Ranging from affordable magnetic wireless chargers starting at $15 to Anker’s all-new car mount, 2-in-1 stands, and more, you can save 25% or more off the entire lot. Head below for all of the details.

A particular standout amongst its selection of MagSafe accessories would have to be the new Anker PowerWave Car Mount at $26.99 when code 9TO5TOYSW1 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $37 going rate, this is marking the second-best price to date and is still one of the first notable markdowns since launching earlier this summer.

As one of the latest additions to the lineup, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount delivers much of the expected MagSafe features in an on-the-road-ready package. Clicking into your car’s air vents, it’ll keep your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 series handset in place for keeping an eye on navigation and the like, though there isn’t any passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then check out the other exclusive deals below.

Other exclusive Anker MagSafe deals:

Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount features:

Featuring a sturdy clip, heavy-duty magnets, and 3M dashboard pad, the car mount holds your iPhone 12 firmly even on the roughest terrain. Gone are the days of constantly adjusting clamps for a perfect fit as Magnetic Car Mount effortlessly clips on the majority of car vents.

