Blink Mini sees Amazon discount to $25 + up to 33% off latest indoor/outdoor cams

Amazon is now launching its latest Blink smart home camera sale, headlined by the popular Blink Mini at $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $35, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year outside of Prime Day at nearly 30% off the going rate. Blink Mini arrives as the brand’s most compact way to keep an eye on your home, which is centered around 1080p recording as well as Alexa integration for pulling up feeds on an Echo Show, Fire TV, and more. Other notable features here include motion alerts, two-way talk, night vision, and more. Over 129,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alongside the more entry-level and standalone Blink Mini that’s on sale, we’re also seeing a collection of other camera systems. with as much as 33% in savings, you’ll be able to score a wide range of both indoor and outdoor Blink offerings. Check out some of our favorite packages below.

Other All-new Blink deals:

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

