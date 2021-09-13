Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at $15 each (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk White HomeKit Bulbs for $59.96 shipped. Normally selling for $80 or more, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts of the year, a 2021 low, and a match of the best price to date overall last set in September of 2020. Expanding your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, these LIFX bulbs pair right to your Wi-Fi for easy setup and no need for a hub. Alongside the usual dimmable white output, these offer the unique feature of living up to the Day and Dusk naming scheme by providing a more natural range of lighting temperatures that can automatically adjust as the day progresses to match the sun. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At $15 per bulb, these LIFX solutions are pretty hard to beat with the more expansive illumination capabilities. Though if you can live without that, going with the latest dimmable white LIFX Mini bulb at $10 each is a solid alternative. Whether you plan on scoring a 4-pack or not, you can still make out for less than the lead deal while scoring much of the same Siri, Alexa, or Assistant control. There’s also a 4.2/5 star rating from over 5,900 customers, too.

Though speaking of more HomeKit gear, you can currently save on a series of upgrade from Eve, which deliver everything from color light strips to motion sensors and more starting at $40. Or just go invest in your smart home security by checking out the Blink camera sale that went live over the weekend with up to 33% in savings.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

