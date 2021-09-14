Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick is on sale for the first time at $28 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now discounting its latest Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player to $27.99 shipped. Having launched earlier this year with a $40 price tag, the now third-generation streamer arrives at a new all-time low thanks to the very first discount to date at 30% off. Alongside a refreshed processor that’s not only more powerful, but also more efficient than its predecessor, the new Fire TV Stick delivers 1080p access to all of your favorite streaming services with HDR playback and Dolby Atmos audio passthrough. Another update this time around is the latest Alexa Voice Remote, which features new quick-access buttons to popular streaming services. Over 59,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Last week also saw a collection of other Fire TV streamers go up for sale, delivering the best prices of the year since Prime Day earlier in the summer. Starting at $20, you’re not only looking at some more affordable offerings, but also higher-end models and more to upgrade the home theater. Not sure which is the best for your setup? Dive into our in-depth guide where we break down the pros and cons.

But if your home theater calls for the latest and greatest, last week saw the debut of the new Fire TV Omni series, marking Amazon’s first in-house televisions. That’s alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which brings Wi-Fi 6 to the lineup for the first time and more. You can also score some early pre-order markdowns on several of them, too.

Fire TV Stick features:

Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

