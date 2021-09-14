Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros

B&H is now taking up to $150 off a Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros. With both 11- and 12.9-inch models up for the taking, you’ll find prices starting at $769 shipped across the board. Though a particular highlight falls to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $849. Down from its original $999 price tag, you’re saving the full $150 with today’s offer marking the best in several months since clearance events when the new M1 model was announced.

While it might not be that newer iteration, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers much of the same overall experience. There’s a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11- or 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support as well as 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Though if you would in fact prefer to go with the latest from Apple, we’re still tracking discounts on both of the all-new M1 models. With as much as $100 in savings, you can currently score the 12.9-inch offering with Liquid Retina XDR display from $999 alongside $99 off the smaller 11-inch model.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!