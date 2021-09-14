Best Buy launches 1-day Apple event flash sale with $150 off Magic Keyboard, much more

A host of notable Apple deals went live to start the week, and now even more are going live now that its latest keynote event is just hours away. Courtesy of Best Buy, a new 24-hour flash sale has gone live with discounts on everything from Apple gear to smart 4K TVs, connected workout gear, ANC earbuds, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35, and Amazon is matching many of the discounts, too. Head below for all of our top picks before today’s limited-time sale ends.

Headlining all of the price cuts is Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. While you’d typically pay $349, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best price of the year at $150 off.

Originally released to go alongside the 2020 iPad Pros, Apple’s Magic Keyboard will also work with the recently-refreshed M1 models, too. In either case, the accessory brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other Best Buy flash sale highlights:

As we mentioned above, there’s also a pretty enticing collection of Apple gear also on sale this week. Headlined by the best price of the year on AirPods Pro at $180, you’ll find everything from the latest M1 iPads to previous-generation models, extremely rare markdowns on AirTags, and even official Apple iPhone cases at up to $100 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

