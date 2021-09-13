HyperX’s Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard plummets to new all-time low of $55 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. That’s down a massive 50% from the usual $110 tag, marking a new all-time low at $25 under our previous mention. HyperX’s Alloy FPS keyboard is designed to outlive and outlast with Kailh Silver speed switches and a solid steel frame. You’ll find per-key RGB customization here powered by NGenuity software, so you can make the most of the ultra-bright LEDs and programmable macro keys. Other notable features include a USB-passthrough and three onboard memory profiles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,500 gamers. Find more options below.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Redragon’s popular K552 mechanical keyboard also features linear switches, alongside a compact tenkeyless design and 19 backlighting presets for just $30. While it doesn’t carry quite the level of customization you’ll find above, it’s still a great option for lowkey gaming at nearly half of what our lead deal would run you. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 28,000 Amazon shoppers.

Although, if you’re interested in a more premium build, I’d recommend taking a look at the SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard at a new all-time low of $142. While it may not be as affordable as either of our above options, the Apex 7 comes out of the gate swinging with an OLED smart display, five onboard profiles, and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame.

More on HyperX’s Alloy FPS RGB keyboard:

  • Rgb backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects
  • Advanced customization with HyperX Ingenuity software (available via download)
  • Compact, ultra-portable design with detachable cable
  • Solid steel frame
  • Silver speed mechanical key switches

