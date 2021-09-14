MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby

If you keep a pair of headphones or a gaming headset at your desk, resting them on a stand of some sort tends to give most setups a cleaner look and feel. This fact also rings true with MoKo’s new and versatile aluminum headphone holder. It clamps onto a desk and features an adjustable 360-degree holder, in addition to a spot for your favorite beverage and a backup pair of earbuds. Just about every piece of this offering is made of aluminum, ensuring it will give almost any setup a more high-end look and feel. Continue reading to learn more.

MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder does much more than its competition

One of the latest MoKo creations to come across our radar is a multi-function aluminum headphone stand. It’s not the only under-desk solution out there that ditches plastic in favor of metal, but it is certainly one of few. It is possibly one of the only offerings that also manages to wield an adjustable 360-degree headphone arm, is able to hold a glass of water, and even keep a backup pair of earbuds nearby.

The space for earbuds can also be used to hold a cable, which could come in handy if you routinely need to charge your favorite headset or another device. At any rate, it’s a nice touch and something that should come in handy at your desk.

Pricing and availability

MoKo’s new and innovative aluminum headphone holder is available for order now. It’s priced at $18.99, which is not too bad given its feature set. Given how vast and consistently affordable the MoKo portfolio tends to be, the reasonable cost should not come as much of a shock, but the list of multi-function capabilities is where it truly shines.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re anything like me, you’re always looking for gadgets that hold more than one purpose. Without question, MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder aces this test with flying colors. Not only can it hold a glass of water and a pair of earbuds, but it also manages to pull off a premium look and feel thanks to the use of aluminum.

While there are many other headphone holders that clock in with a lower price point, these have a tendency to shed the use of high-quality materials in favor of affordability. At $18.99, the new MoKo aluminum headphone holder does cost more, but I personally think it strikes a wonderful balance given its multi-purpose design and aluminum build.

