Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles

Today, Moment is refreshing its lineup of popular cases for the iPhone 13. Now available for pre-order in three different styles, there are clear, leather, and silicone offerings to choose from which will be shipping at the start of next month. All imbued with MagSafe support, you can head below for all of the details.

Moment debuts new collection of iPhone 13 cases

While we’re still waiting for new releases to arrive with the built-in lens adapter that we previously reviewed, there are a series of new covers today for all of the iPhone 13 series devices.

Up first is a simple clear case, which enters as your typical case. It’ll show off whichever iPhone 13 color you end up picking, and still manages to provide your handset with 6-foot drop protection. Available for all of the device sizes, you can pre-order this one for $49.99 ahead of the October 1 launch date.

Then there’s the more colorful Moment iPhone 13 cases which arrive in four different styles. So while you can choose from black, blue, olive, and yellow finishes, the rugged soft-touch texture on the outside remains. On the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining to help keep your device safe, which pairs with much of the same 6-foot drop defense as found on the clear offering.

One of the more unique features here is a loop to secure a wrist strap to, which should help keep things in place while out photographing and the like. Available for all of the iPhone 13 models, you can pre-order these cases for $49.99 each today, with shipping starting on October 1.

And last up, there’s also a more premium leather Moment iPhone 13 case, too. This one shares much of the design as the standard cover, just swapping out the soft-touch plastic finish for leather in one of four different finishes. You’ll be able to pick these up on the first of next month for $59.99, or pre-order them today.

While each of the new cases differ in style, they do pack many of the same features. Regardless of if you go with the Moment iPhone 13 clear case, leather offering, or standard cover, you’ll find built-in MagSafe support for starters. That makes the lineup compatible with all of the existing accessories from Moment, like its various mounts, as well as official accessories and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!