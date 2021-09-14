New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals starting from $137 (Reg. up to $230)

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport External Portable Solid-State Drive for $136.99 shipped in red. The Best Buy Deals of the Day also have the blue model marked down to $139.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $230 at Best Buy, this is up to $90 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low on the red model, and the best we can find. A great little option for backups and your EDC, this USB-C drive is compatible with older USB-A connections as well as featuring 256-bit AES hardware encryption. From there, you’re looking at up to 1050MB/s transfer speeds as well as shock and vibration resistance alongside 6.5-foot drop protection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A more affordable option to consider is the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD at $110 shipped. This one cuts the transfer speeds in half, but it will also save you even more and carries better ratings overall. Your backups might take a bit longer with this model, but the savings might be worth it for some.

Go check out the new Kingston XS2000 SSD as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe models. Then dive into ongoing price drops on UGREEN’s 2.5-inch SSD/HDD enclosure and these internal SSD options from Samsung and WD with new Amazon all-time lows and more from $80

More on the WD 1TB My Passport External SSD:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

