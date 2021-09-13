An integrated USB-C cable headlines UGREEN’s 2.5-inch SSD/HDD enclosure at $10.50 (34% off)

-
34% off $10.50

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch Solid-State/Hard-Disk Drive Enclosure for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this enclosure has been selling for $16 since June with today’s offer newly marking the second-best price we have tracked. If you’ve got a spare 2.5-inch solid-state or hard-disk drive laying around and would like to put it to use, this handy enclosure is here to save the day. It requires no additional power outside of the integrated USB-C port that plugs into your laptop or other compatible device, making it a simple option worth keeping in your bag. You’ll garner a USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection with support for up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds and drives with a maximum capacity of 14TB. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Toss Type-C connectivity aside and save a little bit of cash when opting for Sabrent’s USB 3.0 to SATA Cable at $10 Prime shipped. It’s hot-swappable with plug-and-play support that will have you up and running in a matter of seconds. An integrated LED conveys power and activity status. Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on AZIO’s Bluetooth typewriter-style mechanical keyboard from $171 alongside this aluminum microphone kit for $23. You can also snag either a standing-friendly dual monitor desk mount at $26.50 or this single monitor solution at $14 Prime shipped. For more deals like these, be sure to peek at our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides.

UGREEN USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD Enclosure features:

  • UGREEN 2.5″ Hard Drive Enclosure can easily connect a 2.5″ SATA SSD or HDD with your computer to expand storage, upgrade system, back up files, retrieve and recover data, and transfer data. It protects the external hard drive from outside scratches and makes the hard drive portable for data store.
  • UGREEN USB C Hard Drive Enclosure supports 5Gbps max transfer speed and UASP accelerated transmission protocol. USB-C connector is USB 3.1 Gen 1 which supports 5Gbps and (7+15)Pin SATA III supports max 6Gbps.
  • Tool free installation. Plug & Play, No driver needed for this SATA enclosure. Just push out the cover, plug in the drive, close the cover and go. Hot-swap supported. No request for extra power supply.

