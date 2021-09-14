Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for just $5 each (41% off, Amazon low)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering the two Seseno 3-Tier Non-Skid Spice Organizers for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, these typically sell for $17, delivering 41% off and clocking in at the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does organization typically make just about any space look better, it also makes tasks easier since you can find what you need a whole lot faster. That’s precisely why you should consider grabbing these spice racks for your kitchen. You’ll get two and each unit spans 3.5 by 9 by 14.5 inches with three tiers so it’s easier to quickly identify each item. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Spend less when opting for one Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier Spice Organizer at $7 Prime shipped. This is Amazon’s #1 best-selling spice rack, but bear in mind that it’s quite a bit smaller with dimensions that work out to 3.5 by 8.75 by 10.5 inches. Also take note that you’ll only get one of these instead of two, unlike the deal above.

Other home-friendly markdowns with affordable price tags include this $4.50 motion-sensing wardrobe light, this pull-down kitchen faucet at $39 shipped, and even a new Chefman Perfect Pour Belgian Waffle Maker for $18. And let’s not forget that this standout industrial coffee table is down to $40.

Seseno 3-Tier Non-Skid Spice Organizer features:

  • Keep your kitchen cabinet or pantry neatly organized with these functional spice organizers, perfect for organizing spices, soup or vegetable cans, sauces and more.
  • Store and organize spice bottles, medicine bottles, jars, cans, vitamins, and many other items
  • Each tier is furnished with a non-skid surface to keep your jars and bottles in place

