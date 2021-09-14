This $4.50 motion-sensing wardrobe light has four hooks that hold 6.6 pounds each (35% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Motion-Sensing Wardrobe Light for $4.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the $9 list price and on-page coupon suggest that you are saving 50%, this unit has historically sold for closer to $7. Still, this offer shaves 35% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Illuminate your closet like never before with this versatile solution. Not only can it be manually turned on and off, you’ll also benefit from motion-detection capabilities that can power it on when you are sensed from up to 10 feet away. After 20 seconds of inactivity it will automatically shut off. There are 12 LEDs inside and four detachable hooks that can hold up to 6.6 pounds each. Rated 4/5 stars.

MoKo Motion-Sensing Wardrobe Light features:

With 12 LED in each light, provides enough light to make sure you never stumble in the dark.

Always bright + power off + human induction. Only turn on when it is dark and motion is detected. Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 20s of inactivity to help prolong battery life.

Put the 4 detachable hooks into the base (maximum weight capacity 3kg), so convenient for you to hang your personal stuffs like key, bag, wallet, scarf, umbrella, towel, hat on it.

