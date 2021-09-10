At $40, it’s hard to undercut this standout industrial coffee table (New low, 33% off)

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback from 5,000+) via Amazon is offering its Industrial Coffee Table for $39.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This coffee table is ready to give your living room or office more of an industrial look. It boasts a standout shape that’s complemented by a sling that’s perfect for holding books, magazines, remotes, and the list goes on. A matte-black iron frame is paired with rustic brown surfaces up top and down below. Measurements for this piece span 33.1 by 15.7 by 18 inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8 Prime shipped. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Mr IRONSTONE Industrial Coffee Table features:

2-Tier & 1-Storage: size (33.1W * 15.7D * 18H)inch, the small coffee table has large space. A magazine holder sling, which will offer extra space to organize your books, magazines, TV remote, and home necessities you have lying around.

Unique Compound Design: The 2 rectangular Rustic Brown top and thickened matte-black iron frame make this piece of living room furniture a stylish appearance and good load-bearing.

Solid & Sturdy Construction: The Wood Look Accent coffee table is constructed by high-quality P2 MDF Rustic Brown Board and Black Metal Frame. The metal frame offers a large weight capacity.Special coffee table leg frame provides more support and ensures stability and durability.

