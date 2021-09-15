Bundle Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 with a Galaxy SmartTag for $150 (Save $30)

-
Samsung
$180 value $150

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds bundled with a Galaxy SmartTag for $149.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the combined $180 value, that’s like getting the item finder for free or saving $30 from the combined going rates. However you look at it, today’s offer is a rare chance to save on Samsung’s latest and delivers the best value we’ve seen at Amazon to date.

As the latest addition to Samsung’s stable of true wireless earbuds, its new Galaxy Buds 2 deliver active noise cancellation amongst a parade of other inclusions. On top of 29-hour battery life, there’s also Qi wireless charging and an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. That’s all while being more affordable than the recent Galaxy Buds Pro. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to score just the earbuds themselves without the bundled item finder, there are savings on that front to take advantage of, too. Over at Woot, you can drop the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 down to $124.99 with free shipping for Prime members. It’s not quite as good of a value as you’ll find above, but delivers added cash savings for those who just want the buds for as low as possible.

Though if you’re in the market for some other personalized audio solutions, our headphones guide is the place to check. We’re still tracking a notable AirPods Pro sale to the best price of the year at $180, which is live alongside the Android-friendly Beats Studio Buds at $110 and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment. Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all.

