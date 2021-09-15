elago’s Siri Remote case has built-in magnets to avoid being misplaced at $8 (Save 28%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its new R1 Apple TV Siri Remote Case to $8.24 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 20R121BKFB2 at checkout. You’ll lock-in free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date with today’s offer taking 28% off in order to mark a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. elago’s latest case was recently redesigned for the new Siri Remote, bringing protection against scratches and nicks into the picture thanks to a soft silicone cover. That’s alongside a more unique feature, which helps ensure you never misplace the remote. There’s built-in magnets that let you stick it onto the side of a TV or elsewhere to avoid having your couch cushions claim yet another misplaced accessory. Over 375 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Though speaking of elago’s latest, we recently saw the release of its new R5 Locator Case for the latest Siri Remote. Standing out from either of the options above, it arrives with a slot to place in one of Apple’s AirTags in order to help ensure you never misplace the remote again. Get a closer look in our coverage right here.

And if you want to save on the latest Apple TV 4K, new Siri Remote included, you can now lock-in certified refurbished discounts via Apple. Having just landed on its own renewed storefront yesterday following all of the event announcements, this is a great route to take to score Apple’s latest without paying full price or sacrificing the warranty.

elago R1 Siri Remote Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that offer low quality materials and mediocre shock protection, the elago 2021 R1 intelli case case is made with a thick layer of premium silicone that protects your apple tv remote from drops and other mishaps from daily use. Purchase with confidence because the new r1 is a continuation of the most bought amazon case compatible with apple tv siri remote. We have brought back the same features and quality customers have experienced with the older r1 made for past generation remotes.

