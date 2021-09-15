Marshall brings active noise cancellation to true wireless earbuds lineup with Motif ANC

Today, Marshall is expanding its collection of true wireless earbuds with two new models. Marking the very first time we’ve seen a pair of cord-free earbuds with active noise cancellation, the new Marshall Motif ANC arrives alongside a more affordable pair of release in the Minor III. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for more.

Marshall debuts new Motif ANC earbuds

Marshall first got into the true wireless game back in April with its long-awaited debut of the Mode II earbuds. Now in a similar fashion, the audio brand is debuting another first for its lineup, this time finally bringing ANC into the mix. Enter the new Marshall Motif ANC, the brand’s new debuts that arrive with every bit as much of an old-school design as we saw earlier in the year, just with even more impressive features.

As you can expect from the name, active noise cancellation is the star of the show, and that arrives here with both personalizable audio blocking levels on top of a transparency mode. And if the latter is the same or better than the Mode II, then we’ll have a serious contender for some of the best audio passthrough on the market.

There’a also up to 20 hours of playback thanks to the companion charging case, which comes covered in vinyl, and pairs with wireless charging support. There’s also adjustable EQ settings to go alongside its IPX5 water-resistant design and 6mm drivers. Having just gone up for pre-order, the Marshall Motif ANC arrives at the $199 price point.

Alongside the new Motif ANC, Marshall also has yet another pair of true wireless earbuds, the Minor III. These aren’t quite as feature-packed as the flagships, but arrive with much of the same retro stylings. There’s a simialr vinyl-wrapped case alongside that same aesthetic applied to the buds themselves. Though the real differences apply in the feature set, with a larger overall design that houses the 12mm drivers that pair with 25 hours of playback per charge.

Now available for pre-order the Marshall Minor III debut with a $129 price tag. You can lock in your order now.

9to5Toys’ take:

Even though Marshall was late to the true wireless earbud market, we remarked in our hands-on review of the Mode II just how much it was worth the wait. With two new offerings joining the lineup, we’ll be interested to see if much of that same trend continues this time around. With the newfound inclusion of active noise cancellation, alongside everything else this time around, the Motif ANC is looking like quite the compelling pair of buds. We’ll be taking a hands-on look at them in the near future, so stay tuned for all of our thoughts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!