Stay cool with Beckham’s highly-rated gel bed pillows: 2-packs from $28 shipped (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Thalestris Co. (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 2-packs of Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Bed Pillows (Queen size) from $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40 or more, this is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Carrying 4+ star ratings from over 141,000 Amazon customers, this is one deal you’ll want to take a closer look at. Featuring a 250-thread count and a design suitable for back, side, or stomach sleepers, these are “cooling gel pillows” that are great for folks that tend to overheat at night. They can even be thrown in the washer and dryer for a refresh. More details below.

You can save slightly more with the Coolzon memory foam model at $22 Prime shipped. This one also carries solid ratings from thousands, but you’re trading out the 2-pack for a larger single and forgoing the gel design that can get thrown the washer.

While we are on the subject, you might want to check out some of the deals live on sleep-tracking smart bands including new lows on Apple Watch SE and this offer on Amazon Halo Band, alongside everything else in our fitness tracker guide. Then dig into our home goods guide for more bedroom and furniture upgrades including this standout industrial coffee table at a new all-time low.

More on the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Bed Pillows:

Superior Comfort: Our cool pillow is encased in a 250-thread count cover, and filled with a soft down alternative.

Keep Cool: If you easily overheat, or maybe you’re looking for cool queen size pillows for night sweats, the breathability of our bed pillow can offer welcome relief.

Safe & Sound: These bed pillows are made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

Easy Clean: Unlike a memory foam pillow, our side sleeper pillow is designed to make life as easy as counting sheep! Simply pop them in the washer and tumble dry.

