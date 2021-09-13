Amazon Halo Band returns to low ahead of fall workouts at $70 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering its Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $69.99 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a match of the best price through 2021 last set on Prime Day. While we have seen it sell for $5 less in the past, that was all of the way back in 2020. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Over 18,900 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Halo Band works by itself, but also pairs with a subscription service to help you get the most out of the monitored stats. You’ll score six complimentary months of the service right out of the box, though that’ll begin auto-renewing at $3.99 after the trial period. So if the added insight doesn’t end up being that helpful on your fitness journey, the subscription is something to keep in mind.

Though if you’d prefer to go a different route on your exercise experience, we’re tracking a series of Garmin wearables on sale right now, too. A particular highlight has dropped the new Lily Smartwatch down to $150, delivering only the second notable price cut so far and an all-time low. But there’s also solar-powered offerings and higher-end fitness trackers included in the sale at up to $150 off, as well.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

