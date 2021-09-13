Amazon Halo Band returns to low ahead of fall workouts at $70 (Save $30)

-
AmazonFitness Tracker
Reg. $100 $70

Amazon is now offering its Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $69.99 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a match of the best price through 2021 last set on Prime Day. While we have seen it sell for $5 less in the past, that was all of the way back in 2020. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Over 18,900 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Halo Band works by itself, but also pairs with a subscription service to help you get the most out of the monitored stats. You’ll score six complimentary months of the service right out of the box, though that’ll begin auto-renewing at $3.99 after the trial period. So if the added insight doesn’t end up being that helpful on your fitness journey, the subscription is something to keep in mind.

Though if you’d prefer to go a different route on your exercise experience, we’re tracking a series of Garmin wearables on sale right now, too. A particular highlight has dropped the new Lily Smartwatch down to $150, delivering only the second notable price cut so far and an all-time low. But there’s also solar-powered offerings and higher-end fitness trackers included in the sale at up to $150 off, as well.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees fi...
Bring a set of Bushnell Falcon Binoculars on fall adven...
Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at $15...
Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD at 3,500MB/s now $...
Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers, car mounts, m...
Samsung Buds Live ANC wireless earbuds go all-time low ...
Samsung’s latest 55-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 T...
Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro sees $149 Amazon di...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $32+

Bring a set of Bushnell Falcon Binoculars on fall adventures for just $20.50 (Nearly 40% off)

$20.50 Learn More
Reg. $35

MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

$24.50 Learn More
From $420

Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees first discount at $90 off, more from $420

Save $90 Learn More
Save 25%

Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs at $15 each (Save 25%)

$15 each Learn More
50% off

23andMe ancestry DNA kits now up to 50% off with deals from $99 ($100 in savings)

$99 Learn More
Reg. $330+

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD at 3,500MB/s now $250 (Reg. $330+), more from $80

From $80 Learn More
25%+ off

Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers, car mounts, more 25%+ off with our exclusive codes

From $15 Learn More
38% off

Samsung Buds Live ANC wireless earbuds go all-time low on Gold Box at $105

$105 Learn More