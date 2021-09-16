Belkin’s MagSafe Car Mount Pro includes an iPhone 12 screen protector from $44 ($60 value)

Amazon is now bundling the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro with your choice of Belkin iPhone 12 series screen protector starting at $44.14 shipped. Available for iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12/Pro, you’ll just have to add the mount to your cart alongside whichever screen protector fits your device. With $60 in value or more depending on the pair of iPhone 12 accessories you pick up, this is marking only the second notable promotion of any kind on the Car Mount PRO with 26% or more in savings. Not to mention, the best value to date.

Belkin Car Mount Pro brings MagSafe to your ride with an air vent design that keeps your handset in-view and is compatible with both iPhone 12 alongside the new iPhone 13. While there’s no charging capabilities, it’ll provide a 1-handed solution to keeping an eye on GPS navigation and more while on-the-road. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 960 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable solution for bringing MagSafe into your vehicle would be the Spigen OneTap Dashboard Mount at $27. This offering delivers a telescoping arm alongside suction cup base to keep your handset in place. It lacks the more premium design found above, and doesn’t get you a bundled screen protector, but will get the job done otherwise.

While you can still save on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger at $27, there are also a collection of exclusive offers live on Anker’s lineup of iPhone 13 gear. Ranging from typical magnetic chargers to 2-in-1 stands, car mounts, and more, pricing starts at $15 with our codes.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro features:

Your Drive, Reimagined. Just place your iPhone 12 series device against the MagSafe car mount and go. Designed to provide a seamless set-and-drive experience while keeping your iPhone 12 series device safely mounted and conveniently within view. Pull up directions in landscape or start your favorite playlist in portrait. The intuitive cable management keeps your cable* at your fingertips, so a quick charge is always within reach. 

