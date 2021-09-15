Buying a new iPhone 13? Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits Amazon low of $27

Following yesterday’s event, Apple’s official MagSafe charger is being marked down to its best price to date just in time for pairing with your new iPhone 13. Over at Amazon, you can score the first-party charger for $27.14 shipped, which drops the price down from $39 in the process. Amounting to 30% in savings, this is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low from Amazon, or any other trusted retailer for that matter.

If you plan on upgrading to iPhone 13 come Friday, locking in today’s discount is a must for taking advantage of MagSafe. What was one of the major selling points of the iPhone 12 now carries over to Apple’s latest, delivering 15W of power output alongside with a unique design that snaps right onto the back of your handset. Head below for more.

At today’s sale price, it’s hard to recommend many of the third-party models out there over the official one, especially if you want to take advantage of the 15W speeds and usual Apple polish. Though if you can settle with slower speeds, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of exclusive Anker MagSafe discounts from $15. Those do include Anker’s take on the lead deal, but also car mounts and more.

But if your focus after yesterday’s is on the new iPadOS experiences, Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already on sale. Go check out our coverage right here to get all of the details on how to lock-in a pre-order discount ahead of Friday’s release. There’s also savings on the new entry-level iPad, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!