Buying a new iPhone 13? Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits Amazon low of $27

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Reg. $39 $27

Following yesterday’s event, Apple’s official MagSafe charger is being marked down to its best price to date just in time for pairing with your new iPhone 13. Over at Amazon, you can score the first-party charger for $27.14 shipped, which drops the price down from $39 in the process. Amounting to 30% in savings, this is $3 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low from Amazon, or any other trusted retailer for that matter.

If you plan on upgrading to iPhone 13 come Friday, locking in today’s discount is a must for taking advantage of MagSafe. What was one of the major selling points of the iPhone 12 now carries over to Apple’s latest, delivering 15W of power output alongside with a unique design that snaps right onto the back of your handset. Head below for more.

At today’s sale price, it’s hard to recommend many of the third-party models out there over the official one, especially if you want to take advantage of the 15W speeds and usual Apple polish. Though if you can settle with slower speeds, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of exclusive Anker MagSafe discounts from $15. Those do include Anker’s take on the lead deal, but also car mounts and more.

But if your focus after yesterday’s is on the new iPadOS experiences, Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already on sale. Go check out our coverage right here to get all of the details on how to lock-in a pre-order discount ahead of Friday’s release. There’s also savings on the new entry-level iPad, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger features: 

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already discoun...
Govee’s Dual Smart Plugs pack twice the smart hom...
New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs...
Score Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboards, mice, a...
Break into fall baking with Dash’s Delish stand m...
Samsung’s Super AMOLED Galaxy Tab S7+ falls to ne...
Apple now selling latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote v...
This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Pr...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Tim Cook is giving you another chance to save on Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $30, more

From $30 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save now

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $299 pre-paid discount to new low ahead of Tuesday’s event

$299 off Learn More

Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases

Save now

Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 is already discounted ahead of Friday’s launch, more

From $315 Learn More
Save 30%

Govee’s Dual Smart Plugs pack twice the smart home power at $7 each (Rare discount, 30% off)

$28 Learn More

New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs to Apple’s latest handset

Save now

Score Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $50 (Up to 23% off)

From $50 Learn More