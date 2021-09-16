LEVOIT’s 4L Classic 200 Humidifier and Diffuser drops to $34 + more from $28 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Ultrasonic Classic 200 Cool Mist Humidifier for $33.99 with free shipping. Regularly $40, this is 15% off the going rate, within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked, which was only once before today, and the lowest total we can find. LEVOIT is one of the biggest names in the space and this model is ready to save you from the dry winter months at a more than reasonable rate. Not only does it include an essential oil tray for diffuser action, but it also features a 4-liter water capacity for up to 40-hours of continuous use. Auto shut-off keeps things safe when the water runs out and you can turn the machine’s exterior lights off so it won’t disturb your rest. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,800 Amazon customers. More humidifier deals below. 

More humidifier price drops:

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the LEVOIT 100 Humidifier at $38. Then dive into our coverage of the brand’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier as well as the new BISSELL MYair purifiers before you head over to our home goods guide for even more deals. 

More on the LEVOIT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier:

  • Easy to Clean & Refill: The 3. 8 in / 9. 65 cm opening lets you quickly refill the water tank and conveniently wipe down the interior of the humidifier. For a more thorough clean, remove the detachable silencer and use the complimentary cleaning brush.
  • 4L Large Capacity: The 1. 06 gal / 4 L water tank allows for up to 40 hours of continuous use at low setting and 10 hours of continuous use at high setting. And the humidifier will be able to run for a longer or shorter time depending on the environmental temperature and humidity. The cool mist humidifier is perfect for bedrooms, baby nurseries, and other mid-sized rooms

