Prep for dry winter months: LEVOIT 100 Humidifier now $38 (Reg. $60) + more from $20

-
Reg. $60+ From $20

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier from $37.99 shipped in grey or white. Regularly up to $60, this is as much as 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Dry winter months are about to roll in for many parts of the country, and a nice humidifier is a great way to fight back. This one carries stellar ratings alongside its 2-in-1 humidifier and diffuser capabilities, BPA-free design, and adjustable mist levels. “Spiral Air Duct Technology produces an ultra-fine mist, humidifying the room without wetting the floor or any furniture.” That’s all on top of the ability to add some essential oils to the base for some fall/winter aromatherapy. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More below. 

More humidifier deals:

You’ll also want to take a look at our launch coverage of the new BISSELL MYair purifiers with USB, nightlights, and more as well as Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier that is stil available with a nice $30 discount

Then head over to our home goods hub for more deals on items for around the house including things like this standout industrial coffee table, today’s deal on KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic Press, this cloud-shaped neon blue LED light, and this morning’s air fryer roundup from $30 shipped

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier:

  • 2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy
  • Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank
  • Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

