Prep for dry winter months: LEVOIT 100 Humidifier now $38 (Reg. $60) + more from $20

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier from $37.99 shipped in grey or white. Regularly up to $60, this is as much as 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Dry winter months are about to roll in for many parts of the country, and a nice humidifier is a great way to fight back. This one carries stellar ratings alongside its 2-in-1 humidifier and diffuser capabilities, BPA-free design, and adjustable mist levels. "Spiral Air Duct Technology produces an ultra-fine mist, humidifying the room without wetting the floor or any furniture." That's all on top of the ability to add some essential oils to the base for some fall/winter aromatherapy. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers.

More on the LEVOIT Dual 100 Humidifier:

2-in-1 Humidifier&diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy

Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank

Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

