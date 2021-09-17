Save up to 25% on Anker Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers from $26

-
Save 25% From $26

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its Soundcore audio accessories headlined by the Liberty Air X Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $40, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year at 25% off and the lowest price in months. Delivering an affordable pair of earbuds that are just as ideal for serving as a dedicated exercise companion as they are everyday listening, the Anker Liberty Air X are centered around a true wireless design. Complete with up to 28 hours of playback thanks to the companion charging case, there’s also touch controls to round out the low-cost package. Rated 4/5 stars from over 450 customers. Head below for more from $26.

Other notable Anker Soundcore deals:

Then be sure to go check out all of the exclusive Anker MagSafe discounts that went live yesterday. With 25% off or more a selection of its PowerWave magnetic wireless chargers, car mounts, and more, you’ll find pricing starting at $15. Go check out all of the information in our coverage right here.

More on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X Earbuds:

Graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to deliver sound with pinpoint accuracy and clarity across a wider soundstage. aptX technology delivers consistently high-quality audio via Bluetooth. Liberty Air X wireless earphones are equipped with dual microphones and the latest cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Your voice is optimized while background noise is minimized—ensuring you sound louder and clearer on the other end.

