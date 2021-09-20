Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and color bulb bundles from $80

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $84.59 shipped. Normally fetching $110, you’re looking at the best price to date on the package at 23% off and $10 below our previous mention. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. More details below.

Those who are looking for more of the staples in the Philips Hue ecosystem will also find a pair of its White and Color Ambiance LED Bulbs on sale for $79.99 at Amazon. Down from the usual $90 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts so far on this bundle, the lowest of the year, and one of the best values overall. These sport the same Zigbee and Bluetooth connections as you’ll find above, and bring multicolor lighting to any lamp or light fixture in your home with HomeKit in tow. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of gear for your HomeKit seutp, we’re currently tracking a pair of discounts on VOCOlinc HomeKit humidifiers and aroma diffusers. Delivering rare savings, you can upgrade your space with some more practical smart home appliances starting at $47. Or just go take a look at this TP-Link Kasa sale from $10 that went live this morning.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!