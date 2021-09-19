VOCOlinc HomeKit humidifiers and aroma diffusers see rare discounts from $47 (22% off)

Amazon is now offering the VOCOlinc HomeKit Cool Mist Humidifier for $64.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts to date with today’s offer saving you $5 while marking the best price of all-time at Amazon. Delivering voice control from Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, this smart humidifier is a great way to expand your smart home into the more practical side of things. Its 2.5-liter tank releases cool moisture to help combat dry air once winter rolls around and can go for up to 30 hours at a time. There’s also built-in multicolor lighting to pair with all of the HomeKit automation and scheduling support. Dive into our HomeKit Weekly review for a closer look at what to expect from performance and then head below for more.

The VOCOlinc discounts also continue today as Amazon is offering its Smart HomeKit Cool Mist Aroma Diffuser for $46.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. While this one normally sells in the ballpark of $60, it has recently dropped to $50 and alongside that coupon, is now 22% off. Delivering much of the same smart home control capabilities on the lead deal, HomeKit support powers the experience. There’s also similar multicolor lighting features to go alongside the 300ml tank used to fill your space with an adjustable mist or your preferred aromatherapy scent. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 645 customers.

VOCOlinc HomeKit Cool Mist Humidifier features:

Our 2.5L air humidifier can cool moisture to dry air for up to 30 hours; Auto-target Humidity mode helps you keep the humidity in your room at optimal levels, which can make the air feel balanced and improve breathing and sleep, as well as nasal congestion & dry skin. Choose from 16 million colors and apply your favorite light effects to create the perfect ambience to your daily routines, or relax on the couch, set it to purple or other color you desired, to enjoy ‘Movie Time’ with your loved one.

