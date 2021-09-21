Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

-
BLUETTI
From $470 Save $200

Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront is now offering discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by its EB55 Portable Power Station at $449.99 in two different styles. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings on the blue model. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the very first discount with $50 in savings. This 700W portable power station arrives with four full AC outlets for charging up gear at tailgates or on camping trips. That’s alongside four USB-A ports to pair with its 100W USB-C port and three DC outputs. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.9/5 star rating. Get a closer look at what to expect in our previous hands-on review of another Bluetti power station. Or just head below for all of other discounts with up to $200 in savings.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing in order to lock-in the sale prices noted above.

Other notable Bluetti power station deals:

Bring much of that same environmentally-conscienceness to your daily electronics usage by picking up this Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack. Having dropped to the best price in months, this bundle will let you ditch single-use batteries from TV remotes and the like at $43.50.

BLUETTI EB55 700W Portable Power Station features:

Featuring 4 x AC outlets and the higher continuous 700W (Peak 1400W) load capability, this EB55 can produce clean & stable pure sine wave electricity, and power most of your essentials on the road or during a power outage, such as phone, tablet, fan, led lamp, router, etc. With long-lasting LiFePO4 battery and the advanced Battery Management System (BMS), BLUETTI EB55 protec your devices from overload, overcurrent, short-circuit, over-temperature,etc. 2500+ life cycles to 80% which is 3-5 times longer than average Li-ion battery.

