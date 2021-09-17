Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack drops to best price in months at $43.50

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $43.51 shipped. Down from $50, you’re looking at the best price in over five months and only the third notable discount of the year. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use alternatives for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at four AAA alongside eight AA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold up to 2000mAh of power each. Over 790 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While the lead deal is quite a notable package to give you a little bit of everything for kickstarting a rechargeable battery setup, those who don’t need quite as large of a bundle can go with this smaller Panasonic eneloop package at $26. Including the same charger as found above, it only packs in four AA batteries instead of the more robust selection found above. And then since you’d have the charger, you can always just pickup new batteries down the line.

Over in our Green Deals guide, we’re ending the week with a series of discounts on Gotrax electric scooters. If you’re in search of a fun, yet environmentally-friendly way to cruise around the streets or to and from work this fall, there are up to $90 in savings on higher-end electric scooters alongside more affordable offerings from $117.

Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack features:

Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times. These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards. eneloop 2100 cycle rechargeable Ni-MH batteries maintain 70% of their charge for up to 10 years (when not in use and stored properly).

