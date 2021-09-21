Nulaxy’s new adjustable aluminum laptop stand falls to $19 Prime shipped (New low, 34% off)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $18.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate and marks the first price drop we have tracked. With room for up to 16-inch laptops, this sturdy stand is able to uphold every Apple MacBook in addition to a wide range of PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone padding on upper and lower surfaces ensure that neither your desk or laptop will be scratched. Ratings are still rolling in for this 1-month-old product, but Nulaxy is a reputable brand.

Without question, a desk pad would pair nicely with today’s purchase. Thankfully you can snag this #1 best-seller for $10 Prime shipped. It spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. There are a wide variety of colors to choose from and is the exact unit that I have been using at my desk for several months now.

Keep the ball rolling when you also snag a Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone at $80 or one of SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme USB-C Solid-State Drives for $140. Oh, and if your office could use some hassle-free lighting, you can grab three of these wire-free motion-activated units for $12.50. Finally, don’t forget to check out our hands-on review of the new Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C hub.

Nulaxy Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • Ergonomic Design: Laptop stand adjustable height can be adjusted to a proper height and angle so that you can get the best view angle of your laptop. You don’t have to lower your head anymore, you will definitely get a healthy body posture with this adjustable laptop stand for desk, thus releasing the pain on your neck or spine.
  • Stable and Sturdy: The main body of the macbook laptop stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy, thus gives the mac laptop stand a stable performance that can support laptops up to 11 pounds. The 2 transverse silicone strips on the surface can hold your laptop firmly. Plus the silicone anti-slip pads at the bottom of the base plate make the stand even more stable.

