Place three wire-free motion-activated lights anywhere in your home for $12.50 (Save 30%)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering three of its Motion-Sensing Lights for $12.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate a closet, cabinet, or something entirely different, these motion-activated lights will make quick work of it. Each comes with an adhesive pad in addition to a built in magnet so you’ll have a couple of ways to lock them in place. These lights will automatically come on when motion is detected up to 10 feet away and will turn off once about 15 seconds of inactivity has passed. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Alternatively you could snatch up two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for a mere $6 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll need to take these with you, but you also won’t be limited to using them in just one place. Each offering projects up to 270 lumens of light, which can illuminate a 600-foot path. Over 300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling with more affordable home-related deals like this high-end Wusthof shears utility set at $26 alongside the Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder at $7 Prime shipped. You can also snatch up a new waffle maker from $24.50 in addition to a 24-piece glass food storage set at under $34 shipped.

AMIR Motion-Sensing Lights features:

Automatic Sensor: Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 12-17 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected.

Ideal Lighting: With 10 LED in each light, this motion sensor lights provides enough light to make sure you never stumble in the dark.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!