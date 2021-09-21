Add a Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic with metal desktop stand to your setup for $80 (Reg. $100)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBlue Microphones
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the black and blue models for slightly less than this in the past, this is matching the all-time low on the silver variant and a great chance to add one to your setup. Slightly more capable and arguably more attractive than the affordable Snowball models, it also more compact than the flagship Yeti and carries stellar ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. This one is a great option for music recordings, streaming, podcasting, and more with a pair of pickup patterns, USB connectivity out of the box, an adjustable metal desktop stand, and more. “No-latency” monitoring, an onboard headphone output, volume control, and mute switch round out the feature set here. Head over to our launch coverage and down below for more details. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the JLab Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $49 shipped. This one provides a similar setup for more than $20 less with 4+ star ratings from over 700 Amazon customers. You can learn more about what to expect with these mics in our launch coverage right here

We also have some ongoing deals on the EPOS B20 USB microphone (hands-on review right here) as well as this Fosmon bundle at just over $17 Prime shipped

Then go dive into our NZXT Capsule USB mic review, get a closer look at the ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic, and our hands-on with the Movo UM700 while you’re at it. 

More on the Blue Yeti Nano:

  • Yeti Nano features two custom microphone capsules tuned to give your voice and audios exceptional presence and detail, for pro recordings and streamings with legendary Blue broadcast sound quality
  • Elevate your podcasting, video or game streaming to the professional level with the compact Yeti Nano, providing the production value you deserve so you’ll be heard loud and clear every time
  • This USB microphone has dual pick-up patterns; cardioid for optimal direct mic recording and streaming, and omnidirectional for creating room-like conferencing or podcasting with more voices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Blue Microphones

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Place three wire-free motion-activated lights anywhere ...
Tenda’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system covers your wh...
Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5, pre-or...
Stay fit all winter without leaving the couch: DeskCycl...
Prepare for next week’s Amazon event with up to 4...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Mini 20W USB-C Charger $...
Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch lasts 24 days, has always-on ...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake...
Show More Comments

Related

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

65% off

Vineyard Vines takes up to 65% off hundreds of new markdowns from $13

from $13 Learn More
30% off

Place three wire-free motion-activated lights anywhere in your home for $12.50 (Save 30%)

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $70

Tenda’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh system covers your whole home in wireless networking at $57

$57 Learn More

Amazon officially announces Kindle Paperwhite 5, pre-order now

REg. $259

Stay fit all winter without leaving the couch: DeskCycle Elliptical now $189 (New low, 28% off)

$189 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 21, 2021 – Save on Apple MagSafe cases, iPhone 11, more

Up to 40% off

Prepare for next week’s Amazon event with up to 40% off Kindle Unlimited subscriptions from $48

From $48 Learn More