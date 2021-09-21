Add a Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic with metal desktop stand to your setup for $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the black and blue models for slightly less than this in the past, this is matching the all-time low on the silver variant and a great chance to add one to your setup. Slightly more capable and arguably more attractive than the affordable Snowball models, it also more compact than the flagship Yeti and carries stellar ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. This one is a great option for music recordings, streaming, podcasting, and more with a pair of pickup patterns, USB connectivity out of the box, an adjustable metal desktop stand, and more. “No-latency” monitoring, an onboard headphone output, volume control, and mute switch round out the feature set here. Head over to our launch coverage and down below for more details.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the JLab Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $49 shipped. This one provides a similar setup for more than $20 less with 4+ star ratings from over 700 Amazon customers. You can learn more about what to expect with these mics in our launch coverage right here.

We also have some ongoing deals on the EPOS B20 USB microphone (hands-on review right here) as well as this Fosmon bundle at just over $17 Prime shipped.

Then go dive into our NZXT Capsule USB mic review, get a closer look at the ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic, and our hands-on with the Movo UM700 while you’re at it.

More on the Blue Yeti Nano:

Yeti Nano features two custom microphone capsules tuned to give your voice and audios exceptional presence and detail, for pro recordings and streamings with legendary Blue broadcast sound quality

Elevate your podcasting, video or game streaming to the professional level with the compact Yeti Nano, providing the production value you deserve so you’ll be heard loud and clear every time

This USB microphone has dual pick-up patterns; cardioid for optimal direct mic recording and streaming, and omnidirectional for creating room-like conferencing or podcasting with more voices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!