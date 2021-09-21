SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme 1050MB/s USB-C SSD with drop protection now $140 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly going for up to $240 at Best Buy, this model has for the most part sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon for most of 2021. Today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD can move your files around at up to 1050MB/s, making for a great a daily back up machine. But it is also a notable EDC storage solution with a “durable” silicon shell, up to 2-meters of drop protection, as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance for peace of mind when out and about. You’ll also find a handy carabiner-ready loop, USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included), and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. It has a 4+ star rating from over 45,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative is the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $127 shipped on Amazon. It caries stellar ratings from nearly 5,000 customers there while providing the same 1050MB/s speeds. While it isn’t quite as robust and protective against the elements, it will provide a similar experience for less.

We are also still tracking some great deals on internal SSD solutions starting with WD’s SN850 NVMe models at $50 off, these SK Hynix options starting from $60, and more here. You’ll also want to check out our WD Black D30 review as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and the new Kingston XS2000 drive. Just make sure you dive into the early price drops on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 as well.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

