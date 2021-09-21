SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme 1050MB/s USB-C SSD with drop protection now $140 (Reg. up to $240)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
REg. $160+ $140

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly going for up to $240 at Best Buy, this model has for the most part sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon for most of 2021. Today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD can move your files around at up to 1050MB/s, making for a great a daily back up machine. But it is also a notable EDC storage solution with a “durable” silicon shell, up to 2-meters of drop protection, as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance for peace of mind when out and about. You’ll also find a handy carabiner-ready loop, USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included), and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. It has a 4+ star rating from over 45,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative is the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $127 shipped on Amazon. It caries stellar ratings from nearly 5,000 customers there while providing the same 1050MB/s speeds. While it isn’t quite as robust and protective against the elements, it will provide a similar experience for less. 

We are also still tracking some great deals on internal SSD solutions starting with WD’s SN850 NVMe models at $50 off, these SK Hynix options starting from $60, and more here. You’ll also want to check out our WD Black D30 review as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and the new Kingston XS2000 drive. Just make sure you dive into the early price drops on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 as well.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake...
Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon a...
Save up to 50% on Tessan surge protectors and power str...
Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live w...
Govee Amazon Gold Box takes up to 40% off color smart h...
Thank Bezos for these 44% Amazon Echo Show 8 discounts ...
Amazon clears out iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases ...
OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 22%

Amazon all-time lows arrive on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards from $140 (Save 22%)

From $140 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30 or Intergrade PS5 $50 + more

$30+ Learn More
20% off

Eastbay’s Fall Season Sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

orders of $49 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, today only

50% off Learn More
All-time low

Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon all-time low from $25.50 shipped

$25.50 Learn More
46% off

Deep deals on high-end Wusthof knives: Kitchen shears utility set $26 (Reg. $40) + more

From $26 Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Tessan surge protectors and power strips from $10, today only

From $10 Learn More
10% off

Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live with launch deals from $8 Prime shipped

From $8 Learn More