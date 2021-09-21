Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a friend at $100 off (New low)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsOculus
Save now $100 off

Oculus has now launched a new promotion that’s taking $100 off when you buy two of its new Quest 2 VR Headsets. Right now, adding a pair to your cart will drop the price down to $249 shipped each, or $498 in total. Typically fetching $300 per headset, you’re looking at the best value we’ve seen to date that’s $20 under our previous mention on a single unit. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 515 customers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

Since you’ll be scoring notable savings on a pair of Oculus Quest 2 headsets, it’s probably a good idea to upgrade the experience using the Elite Strap with some of your leftover cash. This add-on delivers a more stable way to strap the VR headset on during more intense gameplay sessions. So if you plan on diving into Beat Saber among other titles, this official accessory is worth a look. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

But if a more traditional gaming setup is still more your speed, head on over to our PC gaming guide. While it won’t throw you into the virtual action in quite the same way, we’re tracking a $200 discount on the immersive Samsung 49-inch 120Hz curved gaming monitor.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Oculus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge t...
Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up...
Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall...
Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer fo...
This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15....
Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging ...
SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash driv...
Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil fo...
Show More Comments

Related

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset [video]

29% off

Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge to new lows from $20 (Up to 29% off)

From $20 Learn More
From $470

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Save $200 Learn More
Reg. $380

Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

$290 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

$142.50 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $33+

SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive hits Amazon low at $29.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$29.50 Learn More