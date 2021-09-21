Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a friend at $100 off (New low)

Oculus has now launched a new promotion that’s taking $100 off when you buy two of its new Quest 2 VR Headsets. Right now, adding a pair to your cart will drop the price down to $249 shipped each, or $498 in total. Typically fetching $300 per headset, you’re looking at the best value we’ve seen to date that’s $20 under our previous mention on a single unit. Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 515 customers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

Since you’ll be scoring notable savings on a pair of Oculus Quest 2 headsets, it’s probably a good idea to upgrade the experience using the Elite Strap with some of your leftover cash. This add-on delivers a more stable way to strap the VR headset on during more intense gameplay sessions. So if you plan on diving into Beat Saber among other titles, this official accessory is worth a look. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

But if a more traditional gaming setup is still more your speed, head on over to our PC gaming guide. While it won’t throw you into the virtual action in quite the same way, we’re tracking a $200 discount on the immersive Samsung 49-inch 120Hz curved gaming monitor.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

