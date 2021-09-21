Score two adjustable bike wall mounts for $13 Prime shipped (All-time low, 35% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 135,000+) via Amazon is offering two of its Adjustable Bike Wall Mounts for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, these have been hovering around $20 or so, leaving you with 35% in savings. Today’s offer is also a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. These adjustable bike mounts offer an affordable way to free up a bunch of room on the floor of your garage, basement, apartment, or an entirely different space. This deal delivers two bicycle wall mounts that are capable of holding up to 44 pounds of weight each. An easy installation ensures you can declutter your space in a minimal amount of time. Best of all, these feature an adjustable design that lets them accommodate a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you upgrade your ride with a new bike bell at $7 Prime shipped. This offering comes in a variety of colorways and boasts a premium, aluminum build. Only a screwdriver is need for installation. Nearly 22,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Speaking of bicycles, did you see that Kryptonite’s TKO Folding Lock is down to $20? And if you’d like to keep your legs moving throughout the winter, right now you can snag a DeskCycle Elliptical for $189. And with plenty of fall weather ahead of us, right now is a great time to snatch up this 656-yard golf rangefinder at $60.

SONGMICS Adjustable Bike Wall Mount features:

  • Suspended But Safe: The two rectangular arms are made of robust steel to make this set of 2 wall-mounted bike racks strong and stable; whether it is a mountain bike or road bike, each can support any type of bike up to 44 lb
  • Different Bikes, Different Needs: Oblique top tube? You don’t hang the bike in a slanted position! You can adjust each wall bike hanger to different angles. Long or short handlebar? You can also change the distance from the wall

