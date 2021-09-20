This 656-yard golf rangefinder helps take your game to new heights at $60 (Save 33%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder for $59.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this offering has been selling for $90, delivering a total of $30 off. This deal comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked and marks the second-best overall. Step up your golf game this fall season and for years to come with this 656-meter rangefinder. You’ll stand to benefit from flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, and slope compensation. An included storage bag allow you to keep it protected when traveling to and from the golf course. While this model won’t be as premium as a unit that is made by Garmin, it’s hard to argue with a price that will cover the basics for a fraction of the cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings easily cover the cost of a dozen TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls at under $13 Prime shipped. Each ball is touted as having a design that keeps spin low and speed high. These are best-selling golf balls at Amazon with well over 13,000 shoppers having left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check our this water-resistant LED headlamp at under $5 alongside a leather Apple Watch band for $10. You can also cash in on Wyze Smart Scale at $28 or Wyze Band for $25.50. And if you’re in need of a new multi-tool or two, you can snag a couple of these paracord offerings at $3 each.

Dr.meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder features:

What’s the best way to up your golf game beyond your swing? How about 6x magnification with ±0.5m accuracy at a range of 600m! With a 7° angle of view, you’ll finally see across the course clearly. Plus, it even doubles as a telescope with a range of 1000m.

Not only do you have excellent features such as flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, and vibration/slope compensation-it’s also great for telescoping, speed detection (18-300km/h), hunting, construction measurement and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

