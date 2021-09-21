Stay fit all winter without leaving the couch: DeskCycle Elliptical now $189 (New low, 28% off)

3D Innovations (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine for $189 shipped. Regularly $259 or so, today’s deal is roughly 27% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Take those summer runs right to your indoor workspace all winter long with this under-desk elliptical. It features eight levels of magnetic resistance, a 6-function LCD display that tracks “revolutions, RPM, time, and calories burned,” alongside “whisper quiet” operation for a distraction-free experience. You can even use it while relaxing on the couch and other seated positions. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative is the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical at $125 shipped. This one provides a similar magnetic resistance and overall experience, just in an arguably less modern-looking package. It also carries even more impressive ratings from over 6,400 Amazon customers. 

Then check out the Eastbay Fall Season Sale with deep deals on workout and running apparel from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more before you head over to our sports/fitness guide for additional deals. You’ll also want to hit up our fitness tracker guide for some high-tech companions like the Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatch, the Wyze Smart Scale, and Apple Watch Series 6

More on the DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine:

Our premium quality under desk elliptical machine can help you burn calories, boost your energy level, increase productivity and reduce stress as you work. This compact elliptical exercise machine has ultra-smooth magnetic resistance, a superior flywheel and a sturdy base. It’s whisper quiet, so you’ll never bother those around you. Large 6-Function LCD display tracks revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more; For easy reading, remove the display from under the desk and set it up on your table with the included display stand.

