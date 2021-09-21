Upgrade to Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED Wireless gaming keyboard at low of $180

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Linear Switches for $179.99 shipped. Originally going for $230, though recently closer to $210, today’s discount marks a return to the all-time low set just a few times before. Sporting a compact, low-profile build with aluminum alloy construction, Logitech’s G915 keyboard is powered by lightning-fast linear switches. Those deliver a smooth performance compared to tactile or clicky switches, with 1ms actuation to help you outlive and outlast the competition. The per-key RGB backlighting is paired with LIGHTSYNC customization options, onboard memory profiles, and 40-hour battery life. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,500 gamers.

Alternatively, anyone not quite ready to take on a tournament circuit should do just fine with something like Logitech’s G213 Prodigy keyboard for $47. The sturdy build is meant to last with IP44 spill- and dust-resistance, with dedicated media and macro keys headlining the onboard customization. And while it isn’t per-key like our lead deal, you’ll still find RGB backlighting here for additional flair. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 Amazon ratings.

You can find even more deals like these in our dedicated gaming guide. Whether you’re looking to bolster your productivity or create a more immersive PC gaming feel, this vertical dual monitor stand is a great way to go for just $20. Or check out these $200 savings on Samsung’s goliath 49-inch ultra-wide curved gaming monitor.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

