Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge to new lows from $20 (Up to 29% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 54,000+) via Amazon is offering its Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand for $19.99 or the C-Clamp/Grommet model at $21.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $8 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked on either model. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup can feel a bit cluttered from time to time. With this mount you’ll be able to ditch the two stands in favor of just one to for a cleaner and more sophisticated look. Unlike much of the competition this unit mounts monitors vertically, with one on top of the other. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Once everything is up and running, there are bound to be some smudges on those screens. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes. Well over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Why stop there when our Mac accessories guide has several more notable deals worth checking out? Examples include a Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone at $80, this reversible SanDisk USB-C 256GB metal flash drive for $29.50, and even Nulaxy’s new adjustable aluminum laptop at $19 Prime shipped. And if your office could use some hassle-free lighting, you can grab three of these wire-free motion-activated units for $12.50.

WALI Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand features:

Fits Monitors up to 27 inch. Weight capacity 22 lbs, VESA detachable 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm. The 15.5 x 11 inch heavy-duty base ensures excellent stability without drilling hole on the desk. The optional 4 inch diameter Grommet-Base maximum support 3 inch thick desk.

Easily adjust with quick detach VESA plate +45°/-45° tilt and +90°/-90° swivel, to change reading angles, and 180° rotate from landscape to portrait mode. The height is adjustable along the center pole for ergonomic viewing.

