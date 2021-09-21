Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge to new lows from $20 (Up to 29% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Dealswali
29% off From $20

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 54,000+) via Amazon is offering its Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand for $19.99 or the C-Clamp/Grommet model at $21.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $8 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked on either model. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup can feel a bit cluttered from time to time. With this mount you’ll be able to ditch the two stands in favor of just one to for a cleaner and more sophisticated look. Unlike much of the competition this unit mounts monitors vertically, with one on top of the other. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Once everything is up and running, there are bound to be some smudges on those screens. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes. Well over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Why stop there when our Mac accessories guide has several more notable deals worth checking out? Examples include a Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone at $80, this reversible SanDisk USB-C 256GB metal flash drive for $29.50, and even Nulaxy’s new adjustable aluminum laptop at $19 Prime shipped. And if your office could use some hassle-free lighting, you can grab three of these wire-free motion-activated units for $12.50.

WALI Vertical Dual Monitor Desk Stand features:

  • Fits Monitors up to 27 inch. Weight capacity 22 lbs, VESA detachable 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm. The 15.5 x 11 inch heavy-duty base ensures excellent stability without drilling hole on the desk. The optional 4 inch diameter Grommet-Base maximum support 3 inch thick desk.
  • Easily adjust with quick detach VESA plate +45°/-45° tilt and +90°/-90° swivel, to change reading angles, and 180° rotate from landscape to portrait mode. The height is adjustable along the center pole for ergonomic viewing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals wali

About the Author

Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a f...
Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up...
Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer fo...
This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15....
Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging ...
SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash driv...
Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor see...
Nulaxy’s new adjustable aluminum laptop stand fal...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Mobile Doc Scanner, Mortal Crusade, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a friend at $100 off (New low)

$100 off Learn More
From $470

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Save $200 Learn More
Reg. $380

Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

$290 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

$142.50 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $33+

SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive hits Amazon low at $29.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$29.50 Learn More