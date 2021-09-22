Apple MagSafe Duo sees rare discount to new all-time low at $97 (Save 25%)

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the best discount that we’ve tracked to date at 25% off. That beats our previous mention by $13 and is $3 below the previous all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 design for charging your existing iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone 13 at 15W alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck, Apple’s MagSafe Duo sports a unique folding form-factor. It can spread out on a nightstand to refuel gear over night, as well as fold into a more portable offering, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger right now, as well. Having dropped to $27 last week, this provides a more simplistic way to enjoy the new magnetic wireless charging standard. You won’t get the 2-in-1 design here, but it will let you top off an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. Get all of the details in our ongoing coverage right here.

Though the MagSafe deals also continue over to a selection of bundle offers at Verizon, which are taking 30% off various packages of official gear. Ranging from the MagSafe Battery Pack to Apple’s iPhone 13 cases, these are notable ways to be ready for your new handset to arrive come Friday. Of course, go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

But if it’s a case for the iPhone 13 that’ll be arriving on your doorstep come Friday, be sure to go check out our roundup of all the best covers right here.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

