Verizon takes 30% off official Apple MagSafe bundles: Battery Pack, iPhone 13 cases, more

To celebrate the launch of the all-new iPhone 13 today, Verizon Wireless is rolling out a series of new all-time lows on official Apple MagSafe charger and case bundles. Delivering the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the just-released iPhone 13 series cases, alongside the a very rare markdown on the new MagSafe Battery Pack. Shipping is free across the board. With 30% in savings to be had throughout the sale, you can check out everything on this landing page right here. Or just head below the fold as we break all of the offers.

The most notable of these new bundle offers at Verizon notable have the new Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on sale for the first time. Dropping down to $111.27 when bundled with an official MagSafe charger and Apple’s 20W USB-C adapter, you’re looking at 30% in savings from the usual $158 going rate and the best value to date.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Notable Verizon MagSafe bundle deals:

Though if you’d just prefer to go with the standard Apple MagSafe charger and call it a day, Amazon currently has the best price yet just ahead of the iPhone 13 launch. Now down to $27, this is a great way to score a companion charger for your new device if the bundles above don’t catch your eye.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

