Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new low at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

Wyze Labs (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Wireless ANC Headphones with Alexa for $56.08 shipped. Typically going for as much as $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $3 under our previous mention. Centered on its 40dB active noise cancellation, Wyze’s wireless over-ear headphones ensure that nothing stands between you and your music. You’ll also find a 20-hour battery life here, as well as a “fatigue-free fit” thanks to the 20mm memory foam ear cups. Plus, they come with an array of four noise-canceling microphones for taking calls or making use of the built-in Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more options.

While it might be hard to find reputable ANC headphones for less than our lead deal, Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 cans should do the trick at $50. Sporting a 40-hour battery life, powerful 40mm neodymium drivers, and a hybrid active noise-cancellation system, these headphones are said to offer “extraordinary clarity and detail,” especially given the budget-friendly price range. Currently a favorite of 28,000 other music-lovers, these have been given an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact and affordable? Well, just yesterday we tracked a whole slew of true wireless earbuds starting at $18.50. There, you’ll find some impressive options with ANC, adjustable EQ, and some even boasting 100-hours of battery life per charge. But if you’re dead set on a pair of headphones instead of earbuds, you can find even more deals over in our dedicated guide.

Wyze ANC Wireless Headphones feature:

Wyze Headphones let you put the outside world on mute so you can focus on getting your work done while eliminating noisy distractions. We partnered with audio engineers to create an affordable pair of headphones that feel and sound like top shelf brands – from the 20mm responsive memory foam earpads to the dual 40mm TPU composite diaphragm drivers – Wyze Headphones create a truly personal and private experience.

