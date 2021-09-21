These budget-friendly JLab wireless earbuds and more start at just $18.50 (Up to 37% off)

-
37% off From $18.50

Walmart is currently offering the JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds for $18.82 with free in-store pickup. Normally going for $30, you can save a whopping 37% today, for one of the best prices we’ve tracked at just $2 short of the all-time low. Sporting an IP44 waterproof design, these true wireless earbuds are perfect for getting your sweat on. They’re powered by dual 8mm neodymium drivers with 20-hours of battery life. And with just a tap, you can turn up the volume, change the song, or adjust your EQ depending on your current musical tastes. Currently rated 4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers. See more options below.

More true wireless earbud deals:

Now that we’ve covered everything on the budget-friendly end, you can find some more premium buds in our dedicated headphones guide. We’re still tracking some great deals on huge names like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 starting at $115, plus the incomparable sound of Apple’s AirPods Max seeing a notable discount at $59 off.

JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds feature:

GO Air True Wireless Earbuds are our smallest fit ever, 20% smaller than JBuds Air, and offer 20+ hours of total playtime. The slimmer case is easily accessible, and a strong magnet secures the buds especially when you are on-the-GO. Easy on the wallet, JLab GO Air features touch controls and dual connect, allowing the earbuds to be used independently.

