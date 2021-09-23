Sun Joe Amazon fall gear sale up to 41% off: Leaf mulcher, outdoor heater, more from $46

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off Sun Joe outdoor fall products including pole saws, heaters, wood chippers, and more. You can score the Sun Joe SDJ616 Electric Leaf Mulcher/Shredder for $87.20 shipped. Regularly $120 for most of this year, this is the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 on Amazon and the best we can find. Its 13-amp, 8,000 RPM motor is a great option for cleaning the yard this fall. It can mulch at up to 55-gallons per minute with an adjustable control dial and a trash can-compatible hopper. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Joe outdoor fall products. 

Another interesting deal from today’s Gold Box is the Sun Joe 48000-BTU Max Propane Outdoor Patio Heater at $144 shipped. Regularly $229, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 37% off the going rate and a great way to keep the party going through the colder months. The 7-foot tall heater is light on ratings, but Sun Joe is an all-around trusted brand. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Sun Joe sale for additional offers from $46 on pole saws, wood chippers, and other gear to ready your outdoor space for the cooler months. 

Then head over to our DIY guide for additional outdoor tools including WORX’s Clamping Sawhorses, the Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool, and much more. 

More on the Sun Joe Electric Leaf Mulcher:

  • Powerful: 13-amp motor with 8, 000 RPM
  • Compatible: trash-can compatible hopper
  • Control dial: easy-to-read control dial
  • Dust-reducing motor: lightweight and durable dust-reducing motor cooling system
  • Required extension cord rating 16 gauge. Maximum extension cord length (ft.) 50

