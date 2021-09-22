Take charge of upcoming projects with WORX’s Clamping Sawhorses at $52 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering a set of WORX Clamping Sawhorses (WX065) for $51.98 shipped. That’s up to $28 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $8. Tackle upcoming projects on your own terms with this pair of sawhorse legs. Unlike much of the competition, these wield custom clamps that make it a cinch to lock down items or quickly create a secure work surface. Each sawhorse weighs just four pounds and supports up to 1,000. The custom clamps can also create up to 300 pounds of pressure. Rated 4.5/5 stars by just over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you can live without integrated clamps, this set of Amazon Basics Folding Sawhorses will lower today’s spending to under $42 shipped. One other downgrade to bear in mind is that these are rated to uphold 900 pounds instead of 1,000. These feature an average rating of 4.6/5 stars with more than 3,200 reviews so far.

Since you’re here, you may also find some other deals right up your alley in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions range from this highly-rated wood moisture meter at under $15.50 to a batch of Greenworks 24V tools and more from $50. And if you’re on the hunt for something pocket-friendly, check out Gerber’s Slim Drive Multi-Tool at $25.50 alongside its Paraframe I Knife for $16.50.

WORX Clamping Sawhorses features:

[CUSTOM MADE CLAMPS] These two sawhorses come with integrated bar clamps to fasten big or small projects securely in both vertical and horizontal positions

[LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO MOVE] At only 4 lbs. each, you can toss them into the back of a vehicle or store them in the corner in-between projects

[SUPPORTS 1000 LBS] And the clamps provide up to 300 lbs. of pressure. Hold heavy projects securely in place for as long as you need

